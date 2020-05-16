Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020 in Pakistan: Govt announces six days off from May 22 to 27
05:09 PM | 16 May, 2020
Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020 in Pakistan: Govt announces six days off from May 22 to 27
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from May 22 to May 27, a notification from the interior ministry said on Saturday.

According to the notification, May 22 to May 27, which is Friday to Wednesday, shall be public holidays.

Eid is announced at the beginning of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar called Shawwal, which follows the month of Ramazan. The sighting of the moon is therefore important in announcing the start of a new lunar month – for which Ruet-e-Hilal (moon sighting) Committee will sit on May 23.

