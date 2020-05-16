Pakistan to start producing COVID-19 drug treatment 'within weeks': officials

Web Desk
12:22 AM | 16 May, 2020
Pakistan to start producing COVID-19 drug treatment 'within weeks': officials
Share

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is going to start the production of the antiviral drug, which has shown promise in treating the novel coronavirus, the country’s top health officials announced on Friday.

Production will be started within weeks, said Osman Khalid Waheed, the chief executive of Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd, which will produce the drug. He spoke at a news conference alongside Pakistan’s de facto health minister, Zafar Mirza.

“We will be among the first three countries in the world where it will not only be produced but will also be exported to the whole world,” Mirza said. It will be exported to 127 countries, he said.

Remdesivir, a drug developed by Gilead Sciences, has grabbed attention as one of the most promising treatments for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 300,000 people.

To expand its access, Gilead said it signed non-exclusive licensing pacts here with five generic drugmakers based in India and Pakistan, allowing them to make and sell remdesivir for 127 countries.

More From This Category
Pakistan to start producing COVID-19 drug ...
12:22 AM | 16 May, 2020
PM Imran urges G-20 to further extend debt relief ...
09:11 PM | 15 May, 2020
Ban on international flights extended till May 31
02:36 PM | 15 May, 2020
Pakistani lawmaker who contracted COVID-19 falls ...
02:19 PM | 15 May, 2020
Punjab resumes public transport amid COVID-19 ...
01:23 PM | 15 May, 2020
7,000 stranded Pakistanis to be brought back ...
12:14 PM | 15 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Honey Singh sends love to his ‘favorite kid’ Ahmed Shah
04:35 PM | 15 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr