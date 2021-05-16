Senior politician Begum Naseem Wali Khan is no more!
Web Desk
09:49 AM | 16 May, 2021
Senior politician Begum Naseem Wali Khan is no more!
PESHAWAR – Wife of late Awami National Party Khan Abdul Wali Khan and party’s former provincial president Begum Naseem Wali Khan passed away on Sunday.

Reports in local media suggest that the deceased was suffering from diabetes and cardiovascular issues. A seasoned politician, Wali had gotten elected to the provincial assembly three times in the past.

A statement issued by the party stated that her funeral prayers will be offered at 6 pm today at Wali Bagh, Charsadda.

