Senior politician Begum Naseem Wali Khan is no more!
09:49 AM | 16 May, 2021
PESHAWAR – Wife of late Awami National Party Khan Abdul Wali Khan and party’s former provincial president Begum Naseem Wali Khan passed away on Sunday.
Reports in local media suggest that the deceased was suffering from diabetes and cardiovascular issues. A seasoned politician, Wali had gotten elected to the provincial assembly three times in the past.
Begum Naseem Wali Khan passed away.@BBhuttoZardari @AseefaBZ @BakhtawarBZ pic.twitter.com/KILCNHkfWg— Raza Dharejo PPP (Official) (@RazaDharijo) May 16, 2021
A statement issued by the party stated that her funeral prayers will be offered at 6 pm today at Wali Bagh, Charsadda.
