Adnan Siddiqui invites Nawaz Sharif for his latest movie during rare meeting in London

LONDON – Adnan Siddiqui has met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the British capital, as the noted Pakistani actor is currently in London to promote his latest movie Dum Mastam.

Meray Paas Tum Ho actor spent quality time with the PML-N chief who is in self-exile in London. Pictures of their meeting were posted by the official Twitter handle of PML-N while social media users are sharing different statements about the rare meetup.

Siddiqui turned up at Hussain Nawaz’s office, where PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was staying.

A clip recorded outside the office featured Siddiqui interacting with Sulaiman Shehbaz – the son of the newly elected PM.

Siddiqui also spoke about the event in a viral video. He termed it a great meeting, saying he came to promote his film. The actor also revealed that he invited the PML-N chief to come to watch his star-studded project.

He further added that the former PM was told how they had worked hard to finish the project.

Siddiqui also quoted the deposed premier saying the incumbent government is playing a part for the film fraternity and has worked on policies specific to the entertainment industry.

In recent times, several showbiz personalities were seen with political leaders. Comedian Hunny Albela, Tahir Anjum, and others also met Nawaz Sharif.

