Cricketer Asif Ali fined by Lahore traffic cops for driving vehicle with tinted glass windows
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali has been issued a traffic challan after he was spotted driving a vehicle with tinted glass windows in violation of traffic rules.
Lahore Traffic police spokesperson said that Ali was captured near Ichra for violating the traffic rules.
Taking action, the traffic wardens removed the black paper from the glasses of the vehicle and also issued Rs500 ticket to the player.
Cricketer Asif Ali's challan for violation to installed tinted / black glasses on his Vehicle Prado windows, The challan was issued on Ichhra bridge, Cricketer Asif Ali happily filed his challan for mistake.— Usman Butt (@realusmanbutt1) May 15, 2022
Appreciated @AasifAli45 👏@TheRealPCBMedia @ctplahore pic.twitter.com/coRLIYw938
Asif Ali, who was widely hailed for his sixes blitz in 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, accepted his mistake and paid the fine.
Traffic police spokesperson said that action must be taken against violators without discrimination in order to ensure the rule of law in the country.
Lahore traffic police capture man with 166 ... 07:48 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
LAHORE – Traffic police on Tuesday managed to catch a man who had 166 e-challans registered against his vehicle ...
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leaves for three-day US visit tomorrow01:24 PM | 16 May, 2022
- Rupee on losing spree as dollar hits all-time high at Rs19412:40 PM | 16 May, 2022
- Professor Jelani Kobb appointed dean of Columbia Journalism School12:05 PM | 16 May, 2022
- Cricketer Asif Ali fined by Lahore traffic cops for driving vehicle ...11:40 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif sets another record by scaling Mount ...11:03 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Hasan Raheem issues legal notice to Lahore’s Musik Fest organisers ...02:18 PM | 15 May, 2022
- Husband Shriram wishes Madhuri Dixit on her 55th birthday01:32 PM | 15 May, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill grooves to viral Pasoori song from Coke Studio09:25 PM | 14 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022