Imran says late FIA high-profile investigator Dr Rizwan was ‘poisoned’

SWABI – PTI chairman Imran Khan has said that he will reveal the name of the poison which was used to induce a cardiac arrest and kill FIA former director Rizwan who probed the money laundering charges against PM Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

Khan made the startling revelation while addressing a Swabi rally, where he said the investigation agency has already been ’destroyed’, saying the man who probed corruption was ‘killed while another officer was fighting for his life’.

Cricketer turned politician said the Pakistani nation will never accept the government of ‘thieves and slaves’ as he reiterated the call for snap polls.

Firing salvo at PDM leaders, Khan said former president Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif ruled the country for 10 years and nearly 400 drone strikes were carried out in the tribal areas.

Lambasting coalition government leaders, he said these politicians never raised voices against the United States.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up for today’s power show. A 60 feet long and 30 feet wide stage has been prepared at Swabi Stadium while a huge gathering of PTI supporters can be seen at the venue.

The former ruling party is organizing rallies all over Pakistan to put pressure on the coalition government to hold early elections.

Earlier, Khan asked the masses to brace for a grand power show in the capital Islamabad for which the date is yet to be announced.

More to follow...