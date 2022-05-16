LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses PTI gathering in Swabi
06:53 PM | 16 May, 2022
LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses PTI gathering in Swabi
PESHAWAR – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing an anti-government rally at Swabi stadium.

PTI chairman is addressing charged crowd in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa city after a four-year gap while security has been beefed up for today’s power show.

A 60 feet long and 30 feet wide stage has been prepared at Swabi Stadium while a huge gathering of PTI supporters can be seen at the venue.

The former ruling party is organizing rallies all over Pakistan to put pressure on the coalition government to hold early elections.

More to follow...

