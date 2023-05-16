Dar announces cut in petrol, diesel prices

ISLAMABAD – Following a decline in the price of crude oil internationally, the federal government announced a reduction in the price of petrol by Rs12 per litre to Rs270 per litre.

Senator Ishaq Dar, Minister of Finance and Revenue, announced the cut during a televised speech.

These new prices will be in effect from 12am tonight and remain effective for two weeks.

According to the minister, the government "tries to give relief to the masses during every fortnightly review" by slashing petroleum product (POL) tariffs by up to RS30 per litre.

حکومت کا پیٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں کمی کا اعلان۔



پیٹرول کی قیمت میں 12 روپے، ہائی سپیڈ ڈیزل کی قیمت میں 30 روپے، لائیٹ ڈیزل کی قیمت میں 12 روپے اور مٹی کے تیل کی قیمت میں 12 روپے فی لیٹر کمی۔ pic.twitter.com/r0QyFbcli1 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 15, 2023

According to the minister, diesel will now cost Rs258 after a Rs30 cut, kerosene oil with Rs12 decrease will now cost Rs164.07 and the cost of light diesel oil would drop by Rs12 to Rs152.68 per litre.