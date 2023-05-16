Dar announces cut in petrol, diesel prices

ISLAMABAD – Following a decline in the price of crude oil internationally, the federal government announced a reduction in the price of petrol by Rs12 per litre to Rs270 per litre.
Senator Ishaq Dar, Minister of Finance and Revenue, announced the cut during a televised speech.
These new prices will be in effect from 12am tonight and remain effective for two weeks.
According to the minister, the government "tries to give relief to the masses during every fortnightly review" by slashing petroleum product (POL) tariffs by up to RS30 per litre.
حکومت کا پیٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں کمی کا اعلان۔— Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 15, 2023
پیٹرول کی قیمت میں 12 روپے، ہائی سپیڈ ڈیزل کی قیمت میں 30 روپے، لائیٹ ڈیزل کی قیمت میں 12 روپے اور مٹی کے تیل کی قیمت میں 12 روپے فی لیٹر کمی۔ pic.twitter.com/r0QyFbcli1
According to the minister, diesel will now cost Rs258 after a Rs30 cut, kerosene oil with Rs12 decrease will now cost Rs164.07 and the cost of light diesel oil would drop by Rs12 to Rs152.68 per litre.
Petroleum Products Prices— Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) May 15, 2023
from 16 May to 31 May’23:
Reductions per litre:
High Speed Diesel—Rs 30
Petrol—Rs 12
Kerosene Oil—Rs 12
Light Diesel Oil—Rs 12
New Prices per litre:
Petrol—Rs 270
HighSpeed Diesel—Rs 258
KeroseneOil—Rs 164.07
Light Diesel Oil—Rs 152.68
AlhamdoLilah!
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 15, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.9
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.81
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|65.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.93
|185.91
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,900 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,390.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
