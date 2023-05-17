Pakistan becomes world No 1 in diabetes

Prevalence of diabetes is rising worldwide, with some people developing type 1 and others developing potentially dangerous type 2. However, Pakistan has the highest rate of diabetes patients worldwide.

According to a study by World of Statistics, a group supported by the Georgia State University Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Pakistan has a 30.8 percent diabetes prevalence rate.

In this study, data from 38 nations were provided, with Pakistan ranking first, Kuwait coming in second with a diabetes incidence of 24.9%, and Egypt coming in third with a diabetes incidence of 20.9%.

Medical professionals from all around the world have advised people to exercise since it can both prevent and control diseases like diabetes.

The fifth most populated country is also among nations with the top highest proportion of casualties under the age of 60 due to chronic medical condition. Shockingly, more than a quarter of adults living with diabetes in South Asian country are undiagnosed, prompting health experts to call for more funds to combat the issue.

On the other hand, Nigeria has the lowest percentage of diabetes, at 3.6%, according to statistics.