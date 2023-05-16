Search

Immigration

PIA is increasing daily flights to Gilgit, northern areas: Here are the details on expansion plan

Web Desk 12:38 AM | 16 May, 2023
PIA is increasing daily flights to Gilgit, northern areas: Here are the details on expansion plan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to expand its flight operations to the scenic northern areas of the country.

In a Twitter post on Monday, the national carrier announced that the flights to multiple locations in the northern part of the country would be increased.

The carrier revealed that soon there would be multiple flights to Gilgit every day. Not only that, the carrier also informed the travelers that soon they will be able to fly off for the picturesque spot from Lahore and Karachi as well.

As part of the expansion, PIA also informed the social media users that soon multiple flights each day would take off for Chitral from Karachi and Lahore as well.

Moreover, those planning to travel to Skardu should be delighted as multiple flights would take off for the city and Lahore and Karachi would also offer flights to the top spot crowded with visitors especially in summers.

The mercury in Pakistan is rising and with each passing day, visitor are making plans to cool off by visiting the holiday hotspots in the northern parts of the country where temperature drops to 10 degrees Centigrade even in summers.

The facility by Pakistan International Airlines is sure to attract thousands of people who used to faced two pronged problems i.e single flight each day and non availability of flights from other cities like Lahore and Karachi.

With the new expansion plan in place, the visitors would definitely have a sigh of relief. To keep yourself posted with the updates, visit the website of PIA. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Can you book Europe tour for AED 9? Here's the truth about Emirates' offer you don't know

04:58 PM | 13 May, 2023

UK plans restricting visas for overseas students’ family members: Here's the impact

04:15 PM | 13 May, 2023

World’s longest flight would no longer be operated by Singapore Airlines: Here's new rival in town

12:01 PM | 12 May, 2023

Looking for Portugal's work visa? Here's detailed guide for Pakistani workers

09:55 AM | 11 May, 2023

Ethiopian Airlines resumes flights to Pakistan after 19 years

04:10 PM | 10 May, 2023

Passport free immigration by Singapore: Here's how technology would assist travelers soon

12:20 AM | 9 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PIA is increasing daily flights to Gilgit, northern areas: Here are ...

12:38 AM | 16 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 15th May 2023

09:03 AM | 15 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 15, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.9 295.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 43.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.97 37.38
Indian Rupee INR 3.53 3.88
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944.81 953.81
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.94 65.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 183.93 185.91
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.55 27.85
Omani Riyal OMR 752.33 760.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.54 80.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.29 28.59
Swiss Franc CHF 324.91 327.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.6 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 15, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,900 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,390.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Karachi PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Attock PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Gujranwala PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Jehlum PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Multan PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Bahawalpur PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Gujrat PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Nawabshah PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Chakwal PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Nowshehra PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Sargodha PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Mirpur PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: