Who is highest-paid govt employee in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) reviewed the budget audit of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan. The committee compared compensation, benefits, and privileges of Supreme Court justices with other federal employees.

Noor Alam Khan informed the committee about the salaries: the President receives Rs896,550/month, the Prime Minister earns Rs201,574/month, MNAs receive Rs188,000/month, federal ministers receive Rs338,125/month, and Grade 22 officers receive Rs591,475/month. Supreme Court judges receive Rs1,470,711/month, while the Chief Justice of Pakistan receives Rs1,527,399/month.

The PAC chairman acknowledged the pay discrepancy and raised questions about the extent of the gap.