Who is highest-paid govt employee in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) reviewed the budget audit of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday.
The meeting was chaired by PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan. The committee compared compensation, benefits, and privileges of Supreme Court justices with other federal employees.
Noor Alam Khan informed the committee about the salaries: the President receives Rs896,550/month, the Prime Minister earns Rs201,574/month, MNAs receive Rs188,000/month, federal ministers receive Rs338,125/month, and Grade 22 officers receive Rs591,475/month. Supreme Court judges receive Rs1,470,711/month, while the Chief Justice of Pakistan receives Rs1,527,399/month.
The PAC chairman acknowledged the pay discrepancy and raised questions about the extent of the gap.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 17, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.56
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
