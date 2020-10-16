PM Imran inaugurates N-Ovative Health Technology Facility in Islamabad today
11:33 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated N-Ovative Health Technology Facility in Islamabad today (Friday).
The Health Technology Facility has been established at National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) which is the first facility in the country that will produce Cardiac Stents.
The premier is also set to address students on the occasion.
