BISE Lahore to announce matric results today

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will announce the results for Matric Annual Examination 2021 on Saturday (today).

The candidates can check the results here today. The results will be announced according to the new policy announced by the Government of Punjab.

Meanwhile, Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of Matriculation Examination 2021 today.

Reports cited that the result announcement ceremony will be held at the board's offices.