BISE Multan announces matric results

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan Saturday announced the results for Matric Annual Examination 2021 on Saturday (today).

The candidates can check the results here. The results have been announced according to the new policy announced by the Government of Punjab.

Meanwhile, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards also announced the results of the Matriculation Examination 2021 today.