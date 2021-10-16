BISE Rawalpindi announces matric results (Check Results)
LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi Saturday announced the results for Matric Annual Examination 2021.
The candidates can check the results here today. The results have been announced according to the new policy announced by the Government of Punjab.
RESULT OF SSC ANNUAL EXAMINATION 2021
Meanwhile, Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards also announced the results of Matriculation Examination 2021 today.
Punjab set to announce matric, inter results as ... 10:43 AM | 13 Oct, 2021
LAHORE – Punjab CM and cabinet have approved grace marks policy for Matric and Intermediate students while all ...
