BISE Rawalpindi announces matric results (Check Results)

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi Saturday announced the results for Matric Annual Examination 2021.

The candidates can check the results here today. The results have been announced according to the new policy announced by the Government of Punjab.

RESULT OF SSC ANNUAL EXAMINATION 2021 Enter Roll No:

Meanwhile, Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards also announced the results of Matriculation Examination 2021 today.