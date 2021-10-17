Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 2021

2021 has proved to be a tumultuous time for celebrity deaths as the audience have bid farewell to some famous faces. Here is the list of Pakistani celebrities who passed away this year.

Umer Sharif

Legendary Pakistani comedian-actor Umer Sharif recently passed away after his health condition deteriorated. He was expected to resume his travel to the United States for medical treatment but the stay was delayed after his health condition deteriorated. The legendary actor received National awards for Best Director and Best Actor in 1992 for Mr. 420. Furthermore, Sharif is also a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Talat Iqbal

Veteran Pakistani actor Talat Iqbal died in America. He was admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated following his daughter's death. The veteran actor had an impressive career and had played key roles in several PTV dramas in the 70s and 80s.

Durdana Butt

Renowned television actor Durdana Butt breathes her last in Karachi on August 12, 2021. Butt started her acting journey in the early 70s. The renowned actor is best remembered for her roles in dramas, most notably Fifty Fifty, Aangan Terha, Ruswai, Intezaar, and Tanhaiyaan.

Sultana Zafar

Veteran Pakistani actor Sultana Zafar passed away at the age of 66, leaving her fans heartbroken. She passed away in Dallas, USA, where she was running a boutique called Armale Studios. The Tanhaiyaan star was best known for her roles in dramas Uroosa and Akhri Chattan.

Anwar Iqbal

Famous Pakistani TV actor Anwar Iqbal passed away on July 1, 2021, in Karachi. He was 71. The actor had been chronically ill for some time. Iqbal made his directorial debut with the drama Ishq Pecha in 1984 and directed some Urdu and Sindhi dramas. Some of his notable works include Pul Siraat, Rista Anjana Se, and Hina Ki Khushboo.

Begum Khursheed Shahid

PTV pioneer and legendary actress Begum Khursheed Shahid Sunday passed away at the age of 95. One of Pakistan’s great actors, Begum Khursheed started her career in Delhi at the age of nine, both as a singer and actor at All India Radio. As a singer, she received training from legendary musicians. The Pride of Performance gradually disassociated with television in the 90s.

Talat Siddiqui

Pakistani actress Talat Siddiqui breathed her last in Lahore after a prolonged illness. She was 82. Known for hits Dilnasheen, Kaliya and Haider Sultan, the veteran actor had bid adieu to the industry 30 years ago.

Farooq Qaiser

Pakistan’s award-winning puppeteer and TV director Farooq Qaiser, who shot to fame with Uncle Sargam character, died in Islamabad on May 14, 2021. The deceased was suffering from cardiac complications. In 1976, he directed and wrote his own puppet show Kaliyan which received an overwhelming response from the public.

Shaukat Ali

Legendary Punjabi folk singer Shaukat Ali passed away in Lahore on April 2, 2021. Apart from his Pride of Performance award, Ali had an impressive career in his dubbing industry. Moreover, his stardom skyrocketed due to his patriotic songs during wars. Leaving behind a legacy of Lok geet, ghazals and Punjabi songs, Ali was one of the most prolific artists of the Pakistani music industry.

Ejaz Durrani

Ejaz Durrani passed away in Lahore. He was the first hero of Pakistani cinema who had a diamond jubilee film to his credit. He had an impressive resume as a successful distributor. Moreover, he was praised for his expertise in the art of filmmaking. Durrani married Noor Jehan in 1959, though they separated in 1971. They have three daughters together - Hina Durrani, Nazia Ejaz Khan and Mina Hasan.