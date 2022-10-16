By-elections 2022: Imran Khan wins four of seven NA seats as results continue to pour in

KARACHI – As unofficial results of by-elections in eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly constituencies poured in on Sunday evening, PTI Chairman Imran Khan won four of the seven seats he was contesting for.

In Peshawar's NA-31 by-election, Khan bagged 57,824 to defeat his rival Ghulam Ahmad Bilour. Bilour secured 32,253 votes, allowing Khan to win by more than 25,000 votes. However, Bilour refused to accept the results, saying the KP government interfered in the elections and played a role in his defeat.

In the Mardan NA-22 by-poll, JUI-F's Maulana Muhammad Qasim got 68,181 votes while Imran Khan secured 76,681 votes. The PTI chairman won by a margin of 8,500 votes, as per unofficial results.

In Charsadda NA-24 by-polls, the PTI chairman managed to bag 78,589 votes and ANP's Aimal Wali Khan got 68,356 votes. Imran Khan won the contest by 10,233 votes, as per unofficial results.

In NA-108 Faisalabad, Imran Khan won 99,602 votes and emerged victorious. He defeated PML-N's Abid Sher Ali (75,131), as per unofficial results. Khan won by 24,471 votes.

On Punjab Assembly seats, PTI candidates Faisal Khan Niazi and Malik Muzaffar Khan emerged victorious in PP-209 Khanewal and PP-241 Bahawalnagar, respectively. In PP-241 Bahawalnagar, Malik Muzaffar bagged 59,956 votes and PML-N's Amanullah Sattar 48,047 votes.

PML-N's Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed Bhangoo bagged the PP-139 Sheikhupura seat.

However, in a blow to the PTI, former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's daughter Meher Bano Qureshi lost the NA-157 Multan by-election to PPP's Syed Ali Musa Gillani, who is son of former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani.

PTI is ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on multiple seats, according to unofficial results. Counting of votes is under way after completion of voting for the high-stakes by-elections.

The polling process started at 8:00am which continued till 5:00pm without any interval. Stringent security measures have been taken as police, Rangers, and Pakistan Army have been called in to avoid any untoward incident and a central control room has been established in the Election Commission Secretariat to monitor the polling process.

Following are the National Assembly seats on which the by-elections are being held today: NA-22 (Mardan-III); NA-24 (Charsadda-II); NA-31 (Peshawar-V); NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII); NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II); NA-237 (Malir-II); NA-239, (Korangi), Karachi-I; and NA 157 (Multan-IV).

Three provincial constituencies include PP-139 (Sheikhupura-V); PP-209 (Khanewal VII); and PP-241 (Bahawalnagar-V).

Reports in the media suggest that there are 2,937 polling stations in the 11 constituencies and more than 700 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive and 694 sensitive.

Earlier, the exciting by-polls were postponed as security personnel was busy in flood relief works, while there were also reports of terror activities in some of the regions.

The by-polls garnered attention as former PM Imran Khan, is running for as many as seven NA seats out of eight up for grabs, for the time in history while around 100 candidates from different political parties and independents are taking part in the vote.

Earlier, the National Assembly seats were vacated after speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had approved the resignations of PTI lawmakers.