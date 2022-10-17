Imran Khan makes history by winning six NA seats in high stake by-polls

KARACHI – Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister has won six of the seven seats in a major upset of the ruling alliance.

PTI chief faces a popularity test as he contests on record seats, looking to build momentum for the campaign to pressurize the Sharif-led government into calling early general elections.

Despite the big win, PTI also lost two of the NA seats, one in Multan and the other in Karachi that it had won in the last general elections. Both seats were claimed by PPP.

NA-22 Mardan II

Unofficial and unconfirmed results show Imran Khan bagged 76,681 vote, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidate Moulana Muhammad Qasim secured 68,181 votes.

NA-24 Charsadda II

In NA-24 Charsadda II PTI chief won the by-election by obtaining 78,589 vote,and the Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan could secure 68,356.

NA-31 Peshawar V

The former PM secured 59,972 votes while Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Ghulam Ahmed Bilor got 34,724 votes.

NA-108 Faisalabad VIII

Unofficial results show Imran Khan won the NA-108 by-election by obtaining 99,841 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate Abid Sher Ali could secure 75,266 votes.

NA-118 Nankana Sahib II

According to unofficial results, Imran Khan got 90,180 votes in Nankana Sahab, while Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate Shazra Mansab Kharal secured 78,024 votes.

NA-237 Malir II

NA-237 Malir II was upset for the former ruling party as Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Abdul Hakim Baloch clinched by-election by obtaining 32,567 votes, and Imran Khan secured 22,493.

NA-239 Korangi Karachi

Unofficial and unconfirmed results show Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won the by-election by getting 50,014 votes and MQM candidate Nayyer Raza could secure 18,116 votes.

NA-157 Multan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Ali Musa Gillani bagged his hometown Multan by-election by securing 107,327, while PTI candidate Meherbano Qureshi could secure 82,141 votes.

PP-139 Sheikhupura

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) only got one seat as Ch Iftikhar Bhangoo outclassed PTI by getting 43,435 votes.

PP-209 Khanewal

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Faisal Khan Niazi won the PP-209 Khanewal by-poll with 71,586 votes.

PP-241 Bahawalnagar

Unofficial and unconfirmed results show Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Malik Muzaffar Khan won the PP-241 Bahawalnagar by-election by securing 57,537 votes, followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Amanullah Sattar Bajwa who got 48,650 votes.

Election Day

The polling process started at 8:00 am and continued till 5:00 pm without any intervals. Stringent security measures have been taken as police, Rangers, and Pakistan Army have been called in to avoid any untoward incident and a central control room has been established in the Election Commission Secretariat to monitor the polling process.

Following are the National Assembly seats on which the by-elections are being held today: NA-22 (Mardan-III); NA-24 (Charsadda-II); NA-31 (Peshawar-V); NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII); NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II); NA-237 (Malir-II); NA-239, (Korangi), Karachi-I; and NA 157 (Multan-IV).

Three provincial constituencies include PP-139 (Sheikhupura-V); PP-209 (Khanewal VII); and PP-241 (Bahawalnagar-V).

Reports in the media suggest that there are 2,937 polling stations in the 11 constituencies and more than 700 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive and 694 sensitive.

Earlier, the exciting by-polls were postponed as security personnel was busy in flood relief works, while there were also reports of terror activities in some of the regions.

The by-polls garnered attention as former PM Imran Khan, is running for as many as seven NA seats out of eight up for grabs, for the time in history while around 100 candidates from different political parties and independents are taking part in the vote.

'Pakistan will have no future if thieves continue ... 10:36 PM | 14 Oct, 2022 KARACHI – The 'reign of robbers' in Sindh must come to an end, ousted prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday in ...

Earlier, the National Assembly seats were vacated after speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had approved the resignations of PTI lawmakers.