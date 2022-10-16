Polling ends, counting underway on 8 NA, 3 Punjab Assembly seats

Web Desk
05:10 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
KARACHI – Counting is underway after completion of voting for the high-stakes by-elections on eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly seats on Sunday.

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan is contesting on record seven seats.

The polling process started at 8:00am which continued till 5:00pm without any interval. Stringent security measures have been taken as police, Rangers, and Pakistan Army have been called in to avoid any untoward incident and a central control room has been established in the Election Commission Secretariat to monitor the polling process.

Following are the National Assembly seats on which the by-elections are being held today: NA-22 (Mardan-III); NA-24 (Charsadda-II); NA-31 (Peshawar-V); NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII); NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II); NA-237 (Malir-II); NA-239, (Korangi), Karachi-I; and NA 157 (Multan-IV).

Three provincial constituencies include PP-139 (Sheikhupura-V); PP-209 (Khanewal VII); and PP-241 (Bahawalnagar-V).

Reports in the media suggest that there are 2,937 polling stations in the 11 constituencies and more than 700 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive and 694 sensitive.

Earlier, the exciting by-polls were postponed as security personnel was busy in flood relief works, while there were also reports of terror activities in some of the regions.

The by-polls garnered attention as former PM Imran Khan, is running for as many as seven NA seats out of eight up for grabs, for the time in history while around 100 candidates from different political parties and independents are taking part in the vote.

Earlier, the National Assembly seats were vacated after speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had approved the resignations of PTI lawmakers.

