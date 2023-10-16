AUSvSL: Australia, Sri Lanka lock horns today in search of maiden World Cup win

LUCKNOW – World Cup 2023 action continues in full swing, with Australia and Sri Lanka facing off each other as both sides looking to end losing streak in the leading cricket event.

Five-time champion Australia is in apparent disarray after back-to-back upset in the ongoing World Cup 2023 and they will face off Lankan Lion at Ekana Stadium today on Monday, October 16.

Kangaroos faced losses against India and South Africa, whereas Sri Lanka faced blows against Pakistan and South Africa. Team Australia and Sri Lanka are likely to make changes in squads as Island nation need to replace skipper Dasun Shanaka, who has been ruled out of the World Cup.

In previous event, Lankan players scored over 300 but poor fielding contained them both times. Australia failed to score as they were bundled out under 200, in both their matches.

Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne