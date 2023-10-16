Islamabad Weather update today

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted cloudy weather and downpour in Islamabad for Monday.

Islamabad Rain Update

Met Office, in its recent forecast, said rain-wind thunderstorm, with isolated hailstorm/heavyfalls, will lash twin cities during the next 12 hours.

Islamabad Temperature Today

On Sunday, the mercury reached around 19°C. Humidity was recorded at around 75 percent in the city. Winds blew at 20km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 1 which is low, with visibility around 8km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded less than 29 which is Fair.

The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

Moderate to heavy falls may increase water flows in local Nullahs/streams and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra & Abbottabad from Monday/Tuesday.

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Tuesday.

Rain-wind thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, upper Sindh, northeast/south Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. While, snow over high mountains and isolated hailstorm in plain areas. Meanwhile, heavy falls are also likely at isolated places.