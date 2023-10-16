Lahore weather update

Lahore, the country's second largest city, woke up to light drizzle as the showers continued from early morning.

Lahore Rain Update

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a weather forecast predicting rain and hailstorm across Punjab including the provincial capital Lahore for the next 24 hours.

On Monday, it will be partly cloudy weather in the province. However, rain-wind thunderstorm is expected in Lahore, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, DG Khan, Noorpurthal, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar. While, isolated heavy falls and hailstorm are likely in Pothohar region, Murree, Galiyat, M. B Din, Gujrat and Hafizabad, Met Office said.

Lahore Temperature Today

Amid rain, the mercury in Lahore plunged to around 20°C. Humidity was recorded at over 80 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 14km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 2 which is low, with visibility around 3km.

Lahore Air Quality

Despite the rain, the provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 82, which is very poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Moderate to heavy falls may increase water flows in local Nullahs/streams and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra & Abbottabad from Sunday to Tuesday.

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Partly cloudy weather in most upper parts of the country. However, windstorm/rain-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while snow over high mountains and isolated hailstorm in plain areas during evening/night. Meanwhile, heavy falls are also likely in isolated places. Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.