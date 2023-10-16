Pakistan decreases petrol prices by Rs 40/litre

ISLAMABAD – The caretaker government on Sunday announced a Rs40 per litre decrease in the price of petrol.
In addition, the government decreased the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs15 per litre for the next fortnight.
The Ministry of Finance had sent a summary in this regard to caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and he finally approved the summary on Sunday.
Sharing the latest rates of petroleum products on its official X handle, formerly known as Twitter, the Ministry of Finance said that the new price of petrol is Rs283.38 and Rs303.18 for HSD.
It said the government has revised the consumer prices of petroleum products in the wake of variations in international prices of the commodity and improvement in the exchange rate.
The new prices will come into effect from 12am (tonight, October 16) and remain in place till October 31.
Also, the government has cut the prices of light diesel by Rs19.59 per litre and kerosene oil by Rs22.43 for the next fortnight. After the massive reduction in the prices of petroleum products, the rates of kerosene oil will drop to Rs214.85 per litre.
The interim government, led by Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, is charging zero general sales tax (GST) on all petroleum products while the rate of petroleum levy (PL) on petrol is Rs60 per litre.
In order to generate additional revenue to achieve the tax collection target for this fiscal year, the authorities, however, increased the levy on diesel by Rs5 to Rs55 per litre.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 15, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.8
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.21
|751.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.54
|39.94
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.29
|912.29
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.04
|168.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.82
|733.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.26
|310.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
As of Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has surged to Rs206,900 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs177,390.
Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs206,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs189,660, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,040 and 18k gold rate is currently being sold at Rs155,175 for single tola.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Karachi
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Quetta
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Attock
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Multan
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
