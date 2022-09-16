PCB responds to Shahid Afridi’s allegations about treatment of Shaheen Afridi

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has responded after Shahid Afridi lambasted it for being unhelpful to ace pacer Shaheen Afridi in his knee rehabilitation process, which is underway in London.

The former skipper revealed in an interview that PCB had done nothing as Shaheen is paying himself for his treatment of knee injury he suffered in first Test against Sri Lanka at home.

Reacting to the allegations, the PCB in an indirect reference to the statement of the former skipper said it has always been responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all of the players and will do so in future too.

"It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment," read a statement issued by the top cricket body to give updates on Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen's medical rehabilitation.

Fakhar Zaman will depart for London on Friday to undergo rehabilitation. Fakhar had landed awkwardly on his right knee while fielding during the ACC T20 Asia Cup final in Dubai. As per the protocols, the PCB has scheduled his medical appointments with specialists who will be providing the best medical care for his rehabilitation.

“During his stay in London, the PCB will make all relevant logistical arrangements for Fakhar and he will remain under the supervision of the PCB Advisory Panel, which includes Dr Imtiaz Ahmad and Dr Zafar Iqbal, who are also treating Shaheen Shah Afridi.”

The PCB is also pleased to advise and update that Shaheen Shah Afridi is making excellent progress in his rehabilitation in London and is on track to make a full recovery in time for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.