Karachi weather update today

Hot and humid weather continues affecting most parts of Pakistan even in third week of September.

On Saturday, the Met Office predicts sultry weather in most districts of the province including in the provincial capital Karachi.

Karachi Rain Update

PMD predicted rain-thunderstorm at isolated places in Mithi, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur and Sanghar however there are chances of showers in Karachi today.

Karachi temperature today

On Saturday, the mercury reached 33°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop to 34 in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 85 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 19km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 9 which is very high, with visibility around 6km.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality was recorded 39, which is fair. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

Moderate monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper/central parts. A westerly wave is also likely to enter in upper parts of the country from today.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in northeast/South Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, southeast Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Isolated heavy falls is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Potohar region during the forecast period.