Weather update for Islamabad

11:05 AM | 16 Sep, 2023
Weather update for Islamabad
Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts mainly partly cloudy weather in the federal capital Islamabad during the next 24 hours.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the muggy weather, Met Office predicted rain-thunderstorms in Islamabad on Saturday.

Islamabad temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached around 30°C, while the temperature is expected to hit 37°C.

Humidity was recorded at over 90 percent in the city. Winds blew at 6km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 6 which is high, with visibility around 5km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 34, which is fair. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

Moderate monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper/central parts. A westerly wave is also likely to enter in upper parts of the country from today.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in northeast/South Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, southeast Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Isolated heavy falls is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Potohar region during the forecast period.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 72, Shamsabad 50), Islamabad (Bokra 59, Zero Point 54, Saidpur 37, Golra 19), Toba Tek Sing 28, Jhelum 23, Sahiwal, Mangla, Jhang 15, Bahawalnagar 13, Murree 12, Multan (Airport) 03, Khanewal 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 45), Kakul 27, Buner 22, Saidu sharif 18, Malam Jabba 12, Balakot 07, Mir Khani 01, Kashmir: Garhi dupatta 13, Muzaffarabad (City 10, Airport 08), Rawalakot 08, Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 01.

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 16 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 16 September 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 16, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.7 299.95
Euro EUR 321.5 324.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.15 79.9
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 795.46 803.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.57 42.97
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.21 38.56
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 776.86 784.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.2 219.2
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 334.14 336.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 16 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 16 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Mirpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530

