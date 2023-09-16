Weather update for Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts mainly partly cloudy weather in the federal capital Islamabad during the next 24 hours.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the muggy weather, Met Office predicted rain-thunderstorms in Islamabad on Saturday.

Islamabad temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached around 30°C, while the temperature is expected to hit 37°C.

Humidity was recorded at over 90 percent in the city. Winds blew at 6km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 6 which is high, with visibility around 5km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 34, which is fair. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

Moderate monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper/central parts. A westerly wave is also likely to enter in upper parts of the country from today.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in northeast/South Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, southeast Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Isolated heavy falls is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Potohar region during the forecast period.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 72, Shamsabad 50), Islamabad (Bokra 59, Zero Point 54, Saidpur 37, Golra 19), Toba Tek Sing 28, Jhelum 23, Sahiwal, Mangla, Jhang 15, Bahawalnagar 13, Murree 12, Multan (Airport) 03, Khanewal 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 45), Kakul 27, Buner 22, Saidu sharif 18, Malam Jabba 12, Balakot 07, Mir Khani 01, Kashmir: Garhi dupatta 13, Muzaffarabad (City 10, Airport 08), Rawalakot 08, Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 01.



