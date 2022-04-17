Polling underway for NA-33 by-election

HANGU – Polling is underway for the by-election in NA-33, the National Assembly constituency in Hangu, today (Sunday).

The polling started at 8am and will continue till 5pm. Around 4,500 cops deployed in the area to avert any untoward incident.

NA-33 seat fell vacant after the demise of PTI MNA Haji Khayal Zaman in February. Over 0.314 million people are exercising their right to vote and five candidates are contesting in the by-election.

A close contest is expected between PTI, JUI-F and ANP for the National Assembly seat in Hangu.

The candidates are Nadeem Khayal Zaman (PTI) Saeed Umar of Awami National Party (ANP), Obaidullah of JUI-F, and Atiq Ahmed and Muhammad Saeed, who are running as independent candidates.

A spokesperson for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said 210 polling stations, including 55 for women only and 91 combined for both men and women, have been set up for the poll.

According to the official, 110 of these polling stations were declared sensitive while 77 had been declared highly sensitive.

Talking to media, Hangu District Police Officer Ikramullah said that the security arrangements had been finalised by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold a peaceful and transparent by-poll.

He said the police, along with the Quick Response Force and Rapid Response Force personnel, would patrol across the constituency during the polling process, while the Frontier Reserve Police would remain on standby at the police lines to cope with any emergency.