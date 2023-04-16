After petrol, Pakistan increases LPG prices

After fuel, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced a hike in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on Sunday, according to ARY News.

According to the notification, the price of LPG has increased to Rs 10 per kilogramme to Rs229 per kilogramme.

The price of a home LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 120, while the price of a commercial cylinder has surged by Rs 450, as per the notification.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced an increase of Rs10 per litre in the price of petrol.

The decision has increased the petrol price from Rs272 per litre to Rs282 per litre.

Dar announced the increase in a late night live address to the nation. He said the prices of diesel and light diesel would remain unchanged at Rs293 and Rs174.68, respectively.

However, he said, the price of kerosene oil was being increased by Rs5.78 to Rs186.07. He said the new prices will be effective from 12am on Sunday (April 16).