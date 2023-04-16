Search

Lifestyle

Eman Suleman enjoys Thai beaches in bold outfits during Ramadan

Noor Fatima 10:39 PM | 16 Apr, 2023
Eman Suleman enjoys Thai beaches in bold outfits during Ramadan
Source: Eman Suleman (Instagram)

Canadian-Pakistani model Eman Suleman is a dusky diva whose complexion and godly carved features exude elegance and femme fatale energy. Being one of the few fashion icons in the Pakistani modeling industry, Suleman's sartorial choices and fashion statements give the audience an insight into her versatility and creativity. From her walk down the ramp to her walking on a beach, the 31-year-old star knows how to grab attention. 

The trendsetter diva has officially started summer and is currently enjoying a luxurious summer vacay with her girlfriends in Thailand. Though there's seemingly nothing wrong with enjoying, the Churails famed actress raised eyebrows as she jetted off to Thailand during Ramadan and shared a bunch of snippets and pictures of her holidays in what seem to be bikinis and revealing outfits. 

Taking to Instagram's story section, the Aakhri Station actress uploaded now-expired stories showing Suleman enjoying herself to the fullest. A bunch of pictures showed the model clad in an earth-toned sports bra while she enjoyed the scenic beauty. Suleman even shared pictures of exotic stones and beach waves with her followers.

Later on, the starlet shared a short video of a few seconds where she was seen with her friends in a bubble guns arena.

On the work front, Suleman stepped into the modeling business in 2017. She landed herself a role in Akhri Station, Zindagi Tamasha, and Churails. Suleman was also nominated as the "Best Emerging Model" by Lux Style Awards in 2019.

Eman Suleman wants us to stop presuming alleged harassers 'innocent until proven guilty'

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Mariyam Nafees surprises husband with beach birthday bash

03:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2023

Hania Aamir’s new beach photos leave fans stunned

12:49 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

Feroze Khan faces backlash over shirtless beach pictures

11:07 PM | 20 Mar, 2023

Noor Zafar Khan is a vision in white at beach

11:41 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

Sohai Ali Abro stuns in beach photos with family

08:53 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin's beach photo sets the temperature soaring

10:34 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

SRK gearing up to essay an army officer again

11:46 PM | 16 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 16, 2023

08:19 AM | 16 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 16, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 291.5
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.30 79.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.43 773.43
Canadian Dollar CAD 213.5 215.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.20 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 940.78 949.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 747.46 755.46
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 213.2
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.33 326.83
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 16 April, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,900 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,100.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs169,674 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 197,907.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Karachi PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Islamabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Peshawar PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Quetta PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Sialkot PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Attock PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Gujranwala PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Jehlum PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Multan PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Bahawalpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Gujrat PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Nawabshah PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Chakwal PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Hyderabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Nowshehra PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Sargodha PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Faisalabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Mirpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: