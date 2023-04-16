Eman Suleman enjoys Thai beaches in bold outfits during Ramadan

Canadian-Pakistani model Eman Suleman is a dusky diva whose complexion and godly carved features exude elegance and femme fatale energy. Being one of the few fashion icons in the Pakistani modeling industry, Suleman's sartorial choices and fashion statements give the audience an insight into her versatility and creativity. From her walk down the ramp to her walking on a beach, the 31-year-old star knows how to grab attention.

The trendsetter diva has officially started summer and is currently enjoying a luxurious summer vacay with her girlfriends in Thailand. Though there's seemingly nothing wrong with enjoying, the Churails famed actress raised eyebrows as she jetted off to Thailand during Ramadan and shared a bunch of snippets and pictures of her holidays in what seem to be bikinis and revealing outfits.

Taking to Instagram's story section, the Aakhri Station actress uploaded now-expired stories showing Suleman enjoying herself to the fullest. A bunch of pictures showed the model clad in an earth-toned sports bra while she enjoyed the scenic beauty. Suleman even shared pictures of exotic stones and beach waves with her followers.

Later on, the starlet shared a short video of a few seconds where she was seen with her friends in a bubble guns arena.

On the work front, Suleman stepped into the modeling business in 2017. She landed herself a role in Akhri Station, Zindagi Tamasha, and Churails. Suleman was also nominated as the "Best Emerging Model" by Lux Style Awards in 2019.