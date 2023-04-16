Meher Bano's birthday outfit sparks internet debate on dressing

When it comes to sartorial choices or making fashion statements, Lollywood divas know how to grab attention but sometimes, these "statements" backfire leading to public scrutiny. Known for her 'the heart wants what it wants' energy, the Pakistani television industry's promising actress, Mehar Bano, has done it all and never paid heed to trolls or unsolicited critics.
Having won an award at the Venice Film Festival for her impeccable acting prowess in Darling, the chances of Meher Bano responding to trolls are slim as she is busy making history and soaring high, but that doesn't stop social media users from lambasting the Mere Paas Tum Ho famed actress for her lifestyle choices.
Meher Bano, who recently turned 29 years old, took to Instagram and shared aesthetically pleasing pictures from her birthday bash. While the Uff Yeh Mohabbat diva looked like an angel in white, many of her followers felt that she should have thought twice before posting such bold pictures.
The trolling started when Bano who was donning a white cape sleeve solid crop top paired with a maxi denim skirt with a front slit surfaced on the internet, much to the dismay of her fans. The virtual moral police couldn't help but slam the actress for not respecting the holy month of Ramadan, and for wearing body-hugging clothes.
View this post on Instagram
While Ayesha Omar was all heart eyes for the gorgeous diva, social media users heavily criticized Meher Bano for her bold choices calling her "Poor people's Urfi."
On the work front, Meher Bano was recently seen in Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, Meray Humnasheen, Midsummer Chaos, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, and London Nahi Jaunga.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 16, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|291.5
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.30
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.43
|773.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213.5
|215.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.20
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|940.78
|949.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.46
|755.46
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|213.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.33
|326.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,900 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs169,674 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 197,907.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Karachi
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Quetta
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Attock
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Multan
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.