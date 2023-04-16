Meher Bano's birthday outfit sparks internet debate on dressing

When it comes to sartorial choices or making fashion statements, Lollywood divas know how to grab attention but sometimes, these "statements" backfire leading to public scrutiny. Known for her 'the heart wants what it wants' energy, the Pakistani television industry's promising actress, Mehar Bano, has done it all and never paid heed to trolls or unsolicited critics.

Having won an award at the Venice Film Festival for her impeccable acting prowess in Darling, the chances of Meher Bano responding to trolls are slim as she is busy making history and soaring high, but that doesn't stop social media users from lambasting the Mere Paas Tum Ho famed actress for her lifestyle choices.

Meher Bano, who recently turned 29 years old, took to Instagram and shared aesthetically pleasing pictures from her birthday bash. While the Uff Yeh Mohabbat diva looked like an angel in white, many of her followers felt that she should have thought twice before posting such bold pictures.

The trolling started when Bano who was donning a white cape sleeve solid crop top paired with a maxi denim skirt with a front slit surfaced on the internet, much to the dismay of her fans. The virtual moral police couldn't help but slam the actress for not respecting the holy month of Ramadan, and for wearing body-hugging clothes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

While Ayesha Omar was all heart eyes for the gorgeous diva, social media users heavily criticized Meher Bano for her bold choices calling her "Poor people's Urfi."

On the work front, Meher Bano was recently seen in Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, Meray Humnasheen, Midsummer Chaos, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, and London Nahi Jaunga.