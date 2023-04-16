Pakistan to send its top diplomat back to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – After spending more than four months away owing to an attempted assassination attempt by 'Islamic State' terrorists in Kabul, Pakistan will send its envoy back to the Afghan capital this week.
According to several reports, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani, the Pakistani Charge d'Affaires, will shortly return to his position at the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul.
The choice was decided during the course of a midnight phone call between the foreign ministers of Afghanistan and Pakistan, Amir KhanMuttaqi and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
On December 2, A security guard was injured when an assassination attempt was made on a Pakistani diplomat in a gun attack in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul.
Pakistan’s Head of Mission Ubaid Nizamani was strolling inside the embassy, which was closed due to holiday, when he was targeted.
His security guard managed to foiled the bid and suffered with bullet wounds.
The ambassador was evacuated shortly after the event, and Pakistani officials requested that the Taliban increase security at the mission in Kabul.
The Pakistani ambassador and his bodyguard were allegedly the objectives of the attack on the Pakistani embassy in Kabul, claimed by Islamic State (IS).
