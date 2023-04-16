SRK gearing up to essay an army officer again

The "Baadshah of Bollywood", Shah Rukh Khan has a knack for portraying army officials and the internet loves it. From watching the 57-year-old actor as an officer in Fauji, Main Hoon Na, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Pathaan, the internet hasn't had enough and to treat the perennially hungry fans, Khan is all set to don the uniform once again.

All set to show his versatility and acting prowess in his latest offering, Dunki, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge famed actor "is very excited to wear the uniform again." Known for embodying and owning the character he essays, a source close to the upcoming project revealed that "SRK is very excited to wear the uniform again. In fact, if you see the announcement video, there are hints there from his fatigue pants to his green t-shirt. It is a look that army guys wear when they are travelling or resting."

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also features actress Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Dunki marks the first collaboration between Khan and Hirani.

On the acting front, Khan is currently basking in the success of his history-making film, Pathaan. The star will next be seen in Jawan, Tiger 3, and Dunki.