Will Saba Qamar and Sarmad Khoosat work together again?

After the roaring success of the Pakistani film, Kamli, directed by none other than Sarmad Khoosat and starring Saba Qamar, the audience and the industry is in a dire need of more of these cinematic masterpieces. Luckily, the director-actor duo has realized they are incumbent to serve the perennially starved of monumental storyline changes audience in tandem with the oft-used, cliched tropes.

Conducting his "first" Q&A session on the social media platform, the Shehr-e-Zaat director recently, the 43-year-old actor cum director has hinted at various upcoming projects with many prominent and competent faces of the industry. From waiting for his film Zindagi Tamasha to hit the floors in Pakistan to working with Mahira Khan and Saba Qamar to his favourite writers, Khoosat has said it all.

"My first time conducting a Q&A session, so ask away," Khoosat stated only to receive an overwhelming response from social media users.

"Any upcoming film with Saba Qamar again?" questioned an Instagram user. To this, the Humsafar director had one word to say, "Unqareeb,! (soon)," and a still-shot of the camera showing two people.

Another user chimed in and asked, "Next project with Mahira Khan?"

Khoosat responded, "Whenever Gangoo Mahira Khan is ready," while sharing a picture of the duo.

There is no doubt about Khoosat inspiring millions of young filmmakers and actors, and to take advice from the maestro himself, a user asked, "Sir, how do you become a filmmaker in Pakistan, especially if you have bright ideas but no budget?"

The Manto actor responded, "You should research and obtain information prior to the project."

While his entire filmography and illustrious career are full of interesting and out-of-the-box works, the internet is a fan of Kamli. "You deserve all the love in the world for Kamli," complimented a fan.

"Humbled and grateful, but the love should go to all the cast and crew of Kamli that made it possible!" the Pardes actor remarked.

The Q&A session also brought back the ban around Zindagi Tamasha, a 2019 Pakistani drama film directed by Khoosat. Although the film premiered at the 24th Busan International Film Festival securing several awards, it is yet to be released in Pakistan. Worried about the situation and the indefinite ban, social media users asked Khoosat, "Even after months of searching, I can't find a link to streaming Zindagi Tamasha, is there a website where I can find the film?"

With no definite answer, Khoosat only shared a shushing face emoji.

Khoosat also revealed that he has grown tired of waiting for Zindagi Tamasha to release in Pakistan.

Apart from questions related to his profession, a user asked Khoosat about his favorite writers to which he replied, "Shiv Batalvi, Satyajit Ray, and Manto to name a few."