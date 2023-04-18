Search

Lifestyle

Will Saba Qamar and Sarmad Khoosat work together again?

Noor Fatima 01:31 PM | 18 Apr, 2023
Will Saba Qamar and Sarmad Khoosat work together again?
Source: Saba Qamar (Instagtam)

After the roaring success of the Pakistani film, Kamli, directed by none other than Sarmad Khoosat and starring Saba Qamar, the audience and the industry is in a dire need of more of these cinematic masterpieces. Luckily, the director-actor duo has realized they are incumbent to serve the perennially starved of monumental storyline changes audience in tandem with the oft-used, cliched tropes.    

Conducting his "first" Q&A session on the social media platform, the Shehr-e-Zaat director recently, the 43-year-old actor cum director has hinted at various upcoming projects with many prominent and competent faces of the industry. From waiting for his film Zindagi Tamasha to hit the floors in Pakistan to working with Mahira Khan and Saba Qamar to his favourite writers, Khoosat has said it all.

"My first time conducting a Q&A session, so ask away," Khoosat stated only to receive an overwhelming response from social media users.

"Any upcoming film with Saba Qamar again?" questioned an Instagram user. To this, the Humsafar director had one word to say, "Unqareeb,! (soon)," and a still-shot of the camera showing two people.

Another user chimed in and asked, "Next project with Mahira Khan?"

Khoosat responded, "Whenever Gangoo Mahira Khan is ready," while sharing a picture of the duo.

There is no doubt about Khoosat inspiring millions of young filmmakers and actors, and to take advice from the maestro himself, a user asked, "Sir, how do you become a filmmaker in Pakistan, especially if you have bright ideas but no budget?"

The Manto actor responded, "You should research and obtain information prior to the project."

While his entire filmography and illustrious career are full of interesting and out-of-the-box works, the internet is a fan of Kamli. "You deserve all the love in the world for Kamli," complimented a fan.

"Humbled and grateful, but the love should go to all the cast and crew of Kamli that made it possible!" the Pardes actor remarked.

The Q&A session also brought back the ban around Zindagi Tamasha, a 2019 Pakistani drama film directed by Khoosat. Although the film premiered at the 24th Busan International Film Festival securing several awards, it is yet to be released in Pakistan. Worried about the situation and the indefinite ban, social media users asked Khoosat, "Even after months of searching, I can't find a link to streaming Zindagi Tamasha, is there a website where I can find the film?"

With no definite answer, Khoosat only shared a shushing face emoji.

Khoosat also revealed that he has grown tired of waiting for Zindagi Tamasha to release in Pakistan.

Apart from questions related to his profession, a user asked Khoosat about his favorite writers to which he replied, "Shiv Batalvi, Satyajit Ray, and Manto to name a few." 

Saba Qamar turns 39: Watch her finest works here

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Sajal Aly expresses desire to work in Bollywood again

10:58 PM | 17 Apr, 2023

SRK gearing up to essay an army officer again

11:46 PM | 16 Apr, 2023

Latest video shows Saba Qamar is a fitness freak

07:31 PM | 16 Apr, 2023

Aiman Khan and daughter surprise Muneeb on his birthday

03:19 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

Ambanis and Pakistanis: Lollywood singers grace Anant Ambani's birthday bash

11:33 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill's dating life: Salman Khan' advice, and her potential new boyfriend rumors

12:00 AM | 12 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Malala reveals working on her "most personal" memoir

02:19 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –18th April 2023

09:04 AM | 18 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 18, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.96 763.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.44 935.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 37.62
Swiss Franc CHF 318.14 320.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,790.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Karachi PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Islamabad PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Peshawar PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Quetta PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Sialkot PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Attock PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Gujranwala PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Jehlum PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Multan PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Bahawalpur PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Gujrat PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Nawabshah PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Chakwal PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Hyderabad PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Nowshehra PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Sargodha PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Faisalabad PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Mirpur PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: