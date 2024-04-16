Warning against deviation from WHO guidelines on anti-smoking 

ISLAMABAD—Capital Calling, a think tank based in Islamabad, has expressed concerns about multinational cigarette companies' increasing resistance to guidelines set by international bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding budgetary and other checks on their businesses.

The think tank has urged the government to impose a uniform tax on all cigarettes manufactured in Pakistan, regardless of their local or foreign brands, as recommended by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Dr. Hassan Shehzad from IIUI stated that compared to other regional countries, cigarette prices in Pakistan are relatively low. He emphasized that there is a direct link between the reduction in smoking and an increase in cigarette prices. Dr. Shehzad also criticized the disproportionate influence of cigarette company representatives in public debates and called for the government to adhere to the WHO protocols that require vigilance in promoting cigarette businesses.

The researcher also urged anti-smoking groups to conduct up-to-date and authentic research to inform policymakers. Furthermore, he pointed out the lack of awareness about tobacco on digital media and highlighted how multinational companies exploit this weakness to advance their business agenda. Despite competing with each other to increase smoking, these companies work together to influence the government to facilitate their business, which poses a significant health hazard.

The IMF only references Dr. Shehzad's research in its recommendations for tax reforms in the country.