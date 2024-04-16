Warning against deviation from WHO guidelines on anti-smoking 

ISLAMABAD—Capital Calling, a think tank based in Islamabad, has expressed concerns about multinational cigarette companies' increasing resistance to guidelines set by international bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding budgetary and other checks on their businesses.
The think tank has urged the government to impose a uniform tax on all cigarettes manufactured in Pakistan, regardless of their local or foreign brands, as recommended by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Dr. Hassan Shehzad from IIUI stated that compared to other regional countries, cigarette prices in Pakistan are relatively low. He emphasized that there is a direct link between the reduction in smoking and an increase in cigarette prices. Dr. Shehzad also criticized the disproportionate influence of cigarette company representatives in public debates and called for the government to adhere to the WHO protocols that require vigilance in promoting cigarette businesses.
The researcher also urged anti-smoking groups to conduct up-to-date and authentic research to inform policymakers. Furthermore, he pointed out the lack of awareness about tobacco on digital media and highlighted how multinational companies exploit this weakness to advance their business agenda. Despite competing with each other to increase smoking, these companies work together to influence the government to facilitate their business, which poses a significant health hazard.
The IMF only references Dr. Shehzad's research in its recommendations for tax reforms in the country.
Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|295
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
