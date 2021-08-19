Dua Lipa sets a new Guinness World Record
Web Desk
06:15 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
Dua Lipa sets a new Guinness World Record
Share

British singer Dua Lipa has many jewels to her crown, but recently she sets a new Guinness World Record of ' Most Monthly Listeners on Spotify for a Female'.

The 25-year-old had 65,632,036 monthly listeners on the music streaming platform Spotify.

Lipa is behind three singers who had more listeners which are Justin Bieber (75,938,638), The Weeknd (70,472,641) and Ed Sheeran (69,522,226).

Turning to her Instagram handle, she gushed over the news and wrote "this is very cool" to hold the record of Most Monthly Listeners on Spotify.

Moreover, Dua also had 26,972,291 followers on Spotify while Ed Sheeran has 83,012,725 , Ariana Grande (66,805,271) and Drake (56,188,355).

On the work front, Dua Lipa will be releasing a brand new song alongside Elton John. She revealed she feels honoured to drop the new song Cold Heart with John.

What a charming and beautiful lady: SRK meets Dua ... 03:28 PM | 18 Nov, 2019

Popular singer Dua Lipa has landed in Mumbai and the first thing on her itinerary was meeting Bollywood icon, Shah Rukh ...

More From This Category
Pakistani stars observe Ashura with respect
04:50 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
Fakhr-e-Alam seeks help to find the street artist ...
04:01 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
Scarlett Johanson and husband welcome baby boy
02:54 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
Netizens point out striking resemblance between ...
11:46 PM | 18 Aug, 2021
Sarwat Gillani addresses the backlash on her ...
08:16 PM | 18 Aug, 2021
Pakistani stars express disgust and ...
03:22 PM | 18 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani stars observe Ashura with respect
04:50 PM | 19 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr