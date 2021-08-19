Dua Lipa sets a new Guinness World Record

British singer Dua Lipa has many jewels to her crown, but recently she sets a new Guinness World Record of ' Most Monthly Listeners on Spotify for a Female'.

The 25-year-old had 65,632,036 monthly listeners on the music streaming platform Spotify.

Lipa is behind three singers who had more listeners which are Justin Bieber (75,938,638), The Weeknd (70,472,641) and Ed Sheeran (69,522,226).

Turning to her Instagram handle, she gushed over the news and wrote "this is very cool" to hold the record of Most Monthly Listeners on Spotify.

Moreover, Dua also had 26,972,291 followers on Spotify while Ed Sheeran has 83,012,725 , Ariana Grande (66,805,271) and Drake (56,188,355).

On the work front, Dua Lipa will be releasing a brand new song alongside Elton John. She revealed she feels honoured to drop the new song Cold Heart with John.