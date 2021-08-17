ICC unveils Men's T20 World Cup schedule
DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) Tuesday announced the full fixtures for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 set to be held in UAE and Oman.

The qualifiers will get underway from October 17, while the tournament will start from October 23. Hosts Oman will take on Papua New Guinea in the qualifiers opener with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match at 6pm. Four teams will make it to the main round which ICC named Super 12.

The four qualifiers will join Pakistan, India, Australia, South Africa, England, New Zealand, West Indies, and Afghanistan in the Super 12 stage. The first fixture of the event will be held between Australia and South Africa on October 23 in Abu Dhabi.

Australia, South Africa, England, West Indies will be joined by two qualifiers in Group 1, and Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, New Zealand will be joined by the other two qualifiers in Group 2.

Group 2 matches will start with a much-awaited clash between arch-rival Pakistan and India on October 24 in Dubai.

Furthermore, the two semifinals will be held on November 10 and November 11 and the winner will be decided on November 14.

