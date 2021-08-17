Pakistan denied opportunity to speak at UNSC meeting: FM Qureshi
Web Desk
12:37 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD — Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday that Pakistan always played a constructive role in Afghanistan, facilitated an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and made economic and humanitarian efforts for the war-torn country.

"Our mission in Kabul is working tirelessly to issue visas, to evacuate diplomats, NGO workers, media personnel, etc," the foreign minister wrote on his twitter handle.

About the latest situation in Afghanistan as the foreigners and locals scrambled frantically to leave Kabul airport, the foreign minister said it was unfortunate that Pakistan was once again denied the opportunity to speak at the United Nations Security Council meeting held over Afghanistan on Monday.

"After Afghanistan, it is undeniably Pakistan that has been a victim of decades of this conflict," he posted.

Qureshi also regretted that at this critical juncture in the destiny of Afghanistan, “India's partisan and obstructionist actions, repeatedly politicising this multilateral platform whose raison detre is peace, speaks volumes of their intention for Afghanistan & the region."

