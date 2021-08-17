Taliban spokesperson holds first press conference after Afghanistan takeover
08:31 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
Share
KABUL - The Taliban held their first official news conference in Afghanistan's capital since the swift seizure of the city, declaring on Tuesday that everyone is forgiven.
“We don’t want any internal or external enemies,” the movement’s main spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, said in his first media apperance.
This is a developing story...
- Taliban spokesperson holds first press conference after Afghanistan ...08:31 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Hundreds booked for assaulting female TikToker at Lahore’s Greater ...07:46 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- PM Imran assures Afghan delegation of Pakistan’s support for peace ...07:17 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Lahore Traffic wardens suspended for misbehaving with family in ...07:02 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
-
- Omair Rana requests for prayers amid battle with lung disease05:28 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate 7 years of marriage04:51 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Afghan TV channel resumes broadcast with female anchor04:19 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021