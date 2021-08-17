Taliban spokesperson holds first press conference after Afghanistan takeover

08:31 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
Taliban spokesperson holds first press conference after Afghanistan takeover
KABUL - The Taliban held their first official news conference in Afghanistan's capital since the swift seizure of the city, declaring on Tuesday that everyone is forgiven. 

“We don’t want any internal or external enemies,” the movement’s main spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, said in his first media apperance.

This is a developing story...

