UNSC calls for united, inclusive govt in Afghanistan
01:07 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) released a press statement on Monday, calling for an immediate end to hostilities and formation of a united, inclusive government in Afghanistan.
"The members of the Security Council called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and the establishment, through inclusive negotiations, of a new government that is united, inclusive and representative," the UNSC said.
The statement added it also wants to see a constitutional order to resolve the authority crisis and stronger efforts to provide humanitarian assistance.
