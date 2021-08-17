Will not allow use of Afghan soil against any nation, vows Taliban spokesperson in first press conference
KABUL - The Taliban held their first official news conference in Afghanistan's capital since the swift seizure of the city, declaring on Tuesday that everyone is forgiven.
“We don’t want any internal or external enemies,” the movement’s main spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, said in his first media appearance.
Taliban does not seek revenge
The Taliban spokesman said that the group sought no revenge from anyone even if they remained part of foreign governments or forces.
He said that all Afghan security forces, who targeted them, have also been pardoned. He assured security to all citizens of the country.
Will respect Women’s Rights
Zabihullah Mujahid asserted that the rights of women will be protected within the framework of Islamic law.
He said that women are allowed to play an active role in society but within the framework of Islam.
No one will be allowed to use Afghan soil for attacks
The Taliban spokesman clearly stated that no one will be allowed to use Afghan soil for attacks against any nation.
He ensured the international community, including the United States, that nobody will be harmed, adding that all embassies of foreign countries and international aid agencies will be protected.
Proud Moment
He said that Taliban expelled the foreign forces after long resistance, adding that it is a proud moment for whole nation.
“Freedom and independence is the legitimate right of every nation,” he asserted.
Will eradicate Opium Cultivation
The Taliban spokesperson announced that Afghanistan will be made a narcotics-free country, adding that they wanted to bring this scourge to an end. He also urged international community to assist Afghanistan with alternative crops.
No Place for foreign fighters in Afghanistan
Zabihullah Mujahid said that all Afghan borders are in the country of Taliban. He said that there is no place for foreign fighters in Afghanistan.
This is a developing story...
