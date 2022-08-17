Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s inappropriate video goes viral

Pakistani singing legend Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's stardom is unmatched when it comes to melodious songs. tuneful tunes, and musical delights.

However, the Zaroori Tha singer's recent video has left his fans absolutely worried and shocked. The aforementioned video comes after Rahat paid homage to his uncle, maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 24th death anniversary.

You had touched countless lives in your lifetime & even after your death, you live through your music & your family legacy, You will always be missed! Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan - October 13, 1948 - August 16, 1997 pic.twitter.com/6LVQVKbxKf — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@RFAKWorld) August 16, 2022

Nevertheless, Khan has grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons. The now-viral video of the O Re Piya crooner shows him showering love on NFAK's manager Haji, Iqbal Naqeeb.

Adding how he holds Iqbal in high regard, Rahat was seen practically cajoling NFAK's manager. "We are one and we will always be one," he said in the video.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan expressing his care and love for his Haji Naqeeb Iqbal who used to be manager of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan .#rahatfatehalikhan pic.twitter.com/Ijosw06Z04 — Imran Ali Raj (@TheImranRaj) August 16, 2022

Followed by sentiments of shock and surprise, many fans and netizens have expressed concern over what seemed to be Rahat's 'inebriated' state.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's viral video is a perfect example of why you should avoid overdosing on "Toot Siah". — AN AMBIDEXTROUS BEING (@iamsufyanali) August 16, 2022