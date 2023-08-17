Search

Celebrities condemn mob attack on churches in Jaranwala

Web Desk 01:23 AM | 17 Aug, 2023
Celebrities condemn mob attack on churches in Jaranwala

Following yet another case of alleged blasphemy and an angry mob vandalising churches in the Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad, many citizens have spoken against such unruly acts.

According to media outlets, protesters razed the house of a Christian cleaner, who has been accused of blasphemy. 

In light of havoc wreaking upon the country and it's citizens, Lollywood actress Sajal Aly spoke against instigating violence without proof. 

Taking to Instagram, the Gul-e-Rana actress shared her thoughts.

“There is no place for violence in any religion,” the Sinf-e-Aahan star began.

“Such a Shamefull act [sic]” she emphasized. ”Absolutely heartbroken disgusted,” Aly added.

“I strongly condemn this act of violence against minorities. Praying for unity and peace,” the actress noted.

Actress Azekah Daniel added, “This is NOT Jinnah’s Pakistan! I strongly condemn this atrocity against the Christian community.”

”Why can’t show some respect for Holy places be it a Church or a Mosque? I stand against these atrocities and unjust acts of violence!”

“I DEMAND JUSTICE FOR ALL,” she commented.

In another post, Daniel added, “Dear Mainstream Media & Journalists of Pakistan, Today we are witnessing the beginning of ethnic cleansing in Pakistan. Pakistani Christians are being persecuted, Church burnt down & the whole colony ablazed,will you raise your voice for us.”

More to follow

Mob attacks multiple churches in Jaranwala over blasphemy allegations

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Celebrities condemn mob attack on churches in Jaranwala

01:23 AM | 17 Aug, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 16 August 2023 

09:02 AM | 16 Aug, 2023

