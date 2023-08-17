Dari Mooch partners with Philips Personal Care

LAHORE - To further expand its range of premium men's grooming products in Pakistan, the direct-to-customer (D2C) brand, Dari Mooch, has announced a partnership with Philips Personal Care.

This partnership will enable customers to conveniently purchase the highly sought-after Philips personal care products online via the Dari Mooch platform. The collaboration was formalized at the Dari Mooch head office in Lahore. The Dari Mooch team and Shehryar Khan, the Regional Sales Manager for Philips Personal Care in the region attended the event.

Ibrahim Shaukat, Co-founder & CEO of Dari Mooch, extended a warm welcome to the global brand and remarked, “With this partnership, Dari Mooch not only enhances its already robust portfolio of an array of men’s grooming products but also adds another distinguished partner in the form of Philips.” The alliance marks a significant stride in the company's continued commitment to offering the best grooming solutions to men in Pakistan.

Since its inception in 2017, Dari Mooch has established itself as Pakistan's leading one-stop destination for premium men's grooming products. Catering exclusively to the unique men’s skin and hair types in Pakistan, Dari Mooch offers top-quality products online and through retail outlets.