Dari Mooch partners with Philips Personal Care

LAHORE - To further expand its range of premium men's grooming products in Pakistan, the direct-to-customer (D2C) brand, Dari Mooch, has announced a partnership with Philips Personal Care.
This partnership will enable customers to conveniently purchase the highly sought-after Philips personal care products online via the Dari Mooch platform. The collaboration was formalized at the Dari Mooch head office in Lahore. The Dari Mooch team and Shehryar Khan, the Regional Sales Manager for Philips Personal Care in the region attended the event.
Ibrahim Shaukat, Co-founder & CEO of Dari Mooch, extended a warm welcome to the global brand and remarked, “With this partnership, Dari Mooch not only enhances its already robust portfolio of an array of men’s grooming products but also adds another distinguished partner in the form of Philips.” The alliance marks a significant stride in the company's continued commitment to offering the best grooming solutions to men in Pakistan.
Since its inception in 2017, Dari Mooch has established itself as Pakistan's leading one-stop destination for premium men's grooming products. Catering exclusively to the unique men’s skin and hair types in Pakistan, Dari Mooch offers top-quality products online and through retail outlets.
KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.
The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.
A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.
During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
