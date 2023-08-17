India allows multiple entry tourist visas for this Muslim country

NEW DELHI - In a major relief for Kuwaiti citizens, India has allowed Kuwaiti citizens multiple-entry tourist visas.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has confirmed the development and an announcement in this regard was made by Dr. Adarsh Swaika, the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait.

Under this new visa amendment, Kuwaiti visitors are granted permission to travel to India multiple times within a span of six months.

The visa changes allow citizens of Kuwait to explore other nations and subsequently re-enter India on multiple occasions throughout the validity duration of the visa.

Commenting on the visa changes, Indian Ambassador to Kuwait emphasized the embassy’s commitment to serving citizens for various purposes, including tourism, business ventures, educational pursuits, etc.

As far as waiting time is concerned, Dr. Swaika highlighted that Kuwaiti citizens can anticipate timely approval of their visa applications, often receiving the endorsement within a day.

The official also revealed that in the initial eight months of the current year, approximately 5,000 Indian visas have been issued while a total of 6,000 tourist visas were granted in the previous year.

Kuwaiti citizens who wish to explore India can initiate their visa application process through the embassy’s online platform and after the submission of essential documents, payment of the fees can be made at any of the embassy’s consular services and visa centers.

