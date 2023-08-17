Search

Immigration

India allows multiple entry tourist visas for this Muslim country

Web Desk 12:27 AM | 17 Aug, 2023
India allows multiple entry tourist visas for this Muslim country

NEW DELHI - In a major relief for Kuwaiti citizens, India has allowed Kuwaiti citizens multiple-entry tourist visas.  

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has confirmed the development and an announcement in this regard was made by Dr. Adarsh Swaika, the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait.

Under this new visa amendment, Kuwaiti visitors are granted permission to travel to India multiple times within a span of six months.

The visa changes allow citizens of Kuwait to explore other nations and subsequently re-enter India on multiple occasions throughout the validity duration of the visa. 

Commenting on the visa changes, Indian Ambassador to Kuwait emphasized the embassy’s commitment to serving citizens for various purposes, including tourism, business ventures, educational pursuits, etc.

As far as waiting time is concerned, Dr. Swaika highlighted that Kuwaiti citizens can anticipate timely approval of their visa applications, often receiving the endorsement within a day.

The official also revealed that in the initial eight months of the current year, approximately 5,000 Indian visas have been issued while a total of 6,000 tourist visas were granted in the previous year.

Kuwaiti citizens who wish to explore India can initiate their visa application process through the embassy’s online platform and after the submission of essential documents, payment of the fees can be made at any of the embassy’s consular services and visa centers.

India is a vast and diverse country in South Asia and is renowned for its rich cultural tapestry, ancient history, and vibrant traditions. With a population of over a billion, it encompasses a myriad of languages, religions, and landscapes. From the majestic Himalayas to bustling cities, India's complexity and charm captivate the world.

The country offers a plethora of captivating destinations. One can explore the iconic Taj Mahal's beauty in Agra, experience the spiritual aura of Varanasi on the Ganges, wander through historic Jaipur's pink-hued architecture, venture into the serene backwaters of Kerala, and discover the bustling energy of Mumbai. Each spot reveals a unique facet of India's rich cultural heritage.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

China lifts ban on group tours to multiple countries including US: Details inside

12:22 AM | 12 Aug, 2023

French citizens banned from entering this country as diplomatic tussle increases

10:52 PM | 11 Aug, 2023

Asia's top tourist destination has relaxed visa requirements: Read details inside

08:23 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

This country is introducing tax on airline tickets, but for a just cause!

03:42 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Traveling to Greece? Read this for seamless entry to tourist site Acropolis

09:41 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Indonesia set to conduct evaluation for visa-free entry

08:51 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Booking offices to remain shut on daily basis, PIA union announces ...

12:40 AM | 17 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 16 August 2023 

09:02 AM | 16 Aug, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee loses significant ground against dollar, trades for 293.50 in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.

The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.

A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.

During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 16, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (16 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Karachi PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Islamabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Peshawar PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Quetta PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Sialkot PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Attock PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Gujranwala PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Jehlum PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Multan PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Bahawalpur PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Gujrat PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Nawabshah PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Chakwal PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Hyderabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Nowshehra PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Sargodha PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Faisalabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Mirpur PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: