Lahore Weather Update Today

LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain with thunder in parts of Lahore and other Punjab regions.
In a fresh advisory, Met Office said hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of Punjab including Lahore, while several cities will witness party sunshine with clouds.
On Thursday, the temperature of Lahore was predicted to hover between 36-38C. It was most cloudy in the metropolis.
Winds blew at 11km/h. The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is expected to be 9, which is very high, while Cloud Cover is said to be over less than usual with visibility being around 16km.
Air Quality of Lahore was recorded at 105 which is unhealthy. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Experts suggest cutting time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Synoptic Situation
Weak Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.
Past 24-Hour Weather
Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in Babusar 12, Kalam 08, Gujranwala 05, Chakwal 02 and Narowal 01mm.
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee shows some resistance and recovered slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday after back-to-back sessions of negative trajectory.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency registered marginal improvement against the greenback, moving up by 0.14pc.
Before noon, the Pakistani rupee was quoted at 294.53, an increase of Rs0.4, in the inter-bank market.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee closed to its weakest level in the last three months, as it depreciated 1.16pc to settle at 294.93 in the inter-bank.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Karachi
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Quetta
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Attock
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Multan
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
