Lahore Weather Update Today

11:31 AM | 17 Aug, 2023
LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain with thunder in parts of Lahore and other Punjab regions.

In a fresh advisory, Met Office said hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of Punjab including Lahore, while several cities will witness party sunshine with clouds.

Lahore Temperature today

On Thursday, the temperature of Lahore was predicted to hover between 36-38C. It was most cloudy in the metropolis.

Winds blew at 11km/h. The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is expected to be 9, which is very high, while Cloud Cover is said to be over less than usual with visibility being around 16km.

Lahore Air Quality Index

Air Quality of Lahore was recorded at 105 which is unhealthy. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Experts suggest cutting time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Weak Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Past 24-Hour Weather

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in Babusar 12, Kalam 08, Gujranwala 05, Chakwal 02 and Narowal 01mm.

