Over 100 arrested as high-level probe underway after churches vandalism in Jaranwala

Churches, Christian houses burnt over allegations of Holy Quran desecration
FAISALABAD – Authorities in Pakistan’s most populated region started a crackdown and detained over 100 accused after charged members vandalised multiple churches and attacked homes belonging to the Christian community over alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Jaranwala.
Blasphemy is considered the sensitive issue and even carries the death penalty, but people in Jaranwala took the law into their hands and attacked Christian community residences and churches on Wednesday.
The crackdown was started after local police in the eastern region lodged a complaint of alleged desecration of Islam’s holy book amid furor.
Clips being aired online show members of right-wing parties on a rampage as they torched at least five churches and hammered down a cross on the top of the building which was said to be a graveyard.
As tensions run high in the region, Rangers were called in to assist the local police in restoring law and order.
As the incident draws huge condemnation, Jaranwala’s Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Masih has also been suspended.
