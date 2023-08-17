Police investigate two US tourists staying in Eiffel Tower overnight

PARIS - Two American tourists were found sleeping inside the iconic Eiffel Tower, after having visited the site.

The prosecutors said the tourists were found after getting stuck while drunk; they were found by security guards in the early hours of Monday.

According to the details, the tourists visited the tower at around 22:40 on Sunday and hopped security barriers while coming downstairs. They were found in an area generally closed to the public between the tower's second and third levels.

“As no damage was found, the fine for trespassing on a historic or cultural site was dismissed,” the Paris prosecutor’s office added.

The sleepover was so unusual that a specialist firefighter unit for rescuing people was sent to recover the intoxicated men and the usual opening time of the tower was delayed on Monday due to the discovery of the duo.

The Eiffel Tower operator though confirmed that the pair did not pose any threat but they were investigated by police in Paris; the identity of the men has not been revealed.

The incident was highlighted due to two bomb scares at the tower on Saturday which forced evacuation twice in the same day.

False bomb threats were made via posts on a gaming site and a platform for communication between citizens and police but French police are investigating the matter.

The threats forced tourists to leave all three floors of the tower including the restaurant and forecourt while police bomb disposal teams arrived on the scene and found the threat to be a hoax.

The Eiffel Tower, an iconic symbol of Paris and France, is a wrought-iron marvel standing in the heart of the city. Designed by Gustave Eiffel and completed in 1889, its intricate lattice structure soars to incredible heights, offering breathtaking panoramic views and attracting millions of visitors as an enduring testament to architectural ingenuity.

As per the statistics, the tower was visited by 5,889,000 tourists in 2022 and is on the list of globetrotters who are interested in architecture, history, and art.