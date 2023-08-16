Search

Remembering Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 27th death anniversary

Noor Fatima 08:22 PM | 16 Aug, 2023
August 16 marks the death anniversary of ‘Shahenshah-e-Qawwali’ Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Born in Faisalabad on October, 13, 1948, Khan is considered, to date, one of the trend-setters and pioneers of qawwali in Pakistan.

Hailing from a Patiala gharana, the accomplished qawwal carried forward his family’s 600-year-old Qawwali legacy and introduced the art to international audience.

Having secured a Guinness World Record, Khan, in Guinness Book of World Records‚ holds the world record for the largest recorded output by a Qawwali — having released around 25 Qawwali albums.

The Government of Pakistan bestowed Pride of Performance on the legendary singer in 1987 for his contribution to Pakistani music. The qawwali maestro was also honored with the prestigious UNESCO Music Prize. 

His global hit Dam Mast Qalandar became household anthem. His Hamd, Wohi Khuda Hai, and the patriotic song Mera Paigham Pakistan are still popular among music lovers.

Khan lost his battle with lung cancer in 1997 at the age of 48.

‘The legend’ – Rahat presents heartfelt tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on death anniversary

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

