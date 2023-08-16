Remembering Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 27th death anniversary

August 16 marks the death anniversary of ‘Shahenshah-e-Qawwali’ Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.
Born in Faisalabad on October, 13, 1948, Khan is considered, to date, one of the trend-setters and pioneers of qawwali in Pakistan.
Hailing from a Patiala gharana, the accomplished qawwal carried forward his family’s 600-year-old Qawwali legacy and introduced the art to international audience.
Having secured a Guinness World Record, Khan, in Guinness Book of World Records‚ holds the world record for the largest recorded output by a Qawwali — having released around 25 Qawwali albums.
The Government of Pakistan bestowed Pride of Performance on the legendary singer in 1987 for his contribution to Pakistani music. The qawwali maestro was also honored with the prestigious UNESCO Music Prize.
His global hit Dam Mast Qalandar became household anthem. His Hamd, Wohi Khuda Hai, and the patriotic song Mera Paigham Pakistan are still popular among music lovers.
Khan lost his battle with lung cancer in 1997 at the age of 48.
KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.
The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.
A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.
During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
