USD to PKR: Rupee recovers slightly against dollar after back-to-back blows in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistan rupee shows some resistance and recovered slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday after back-to-back sessions of negative trajectory.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency registered marginal improvement against the greenback, moving up by 0.14pc.

Before noon, the Pakistani rupee was quoted at 294.53, an increase of Rs0.4, in the inter-bank market.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee closed to its weakest level in the last three months, as it depreciated 1.16pc to settle at 294.93 in the inter-bank.

More to follow…