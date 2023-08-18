Usman Mukhtar, Ushna Shah to star together in 'Ghair'

In the realm of entertainment, where talent reigns supreme and charisma shines bright, one name stands out as a beacon of creativity and versatility – Usman Mukhtar.

With a magnetic on-screen presence and a repertoire of roles that span the spectrum of emotions, Mukhtar has carved a unique niche for himself in the hearts of viewers worldwide. From his first appearance to his latest endeavours, he continues to mesmerize audiences.

In a recent revelation that has stirred excitement among fans, Mukhtar is poised to make his mark in the upcoming drama "Ghair."

Under the visionary penmanship of the talented Zanjabeel Asim Shah, this production bears the title "Ghair" and is primed to create a profound impact on the world of entertainment. The directorial helm is held by none other than Yasir Nawaz, a luminary known for his exceptional contributions to both television dramas and the silver screen. The captivating narrative is set to grace the screens of ARY Digital, with production already underway.

On the work front, he was last seen in Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay. He showcased his creative prowess by unveiling "Gulabo Raani," a short horror film that not only captivated audiences but also earned a slew of prestigious international awards.